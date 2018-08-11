Department Contact:
David Lewis
Director
(682) 867-7880
dlewis4@aisd.net
Food and Nutrition Services
1206 W. Arkansas Lane
Arlington, Texas 76013
Phone: (682) 867-7880
Mon-Fri: 7:00-4:30 PM
Our mission is to support the educational process and improve the health and well-being of every student by providing nutritious, wholesome, high quality meals in a friendly, courteous manner.
Summer Feeding Program Information
Arlington ISD offers free meals to children this summer through the Summer Feeding Service Program.
View the locations, dates, and serving times.
Locations, dates, and times are subject to change so please check this page often.
What's New?
Refund or Transfer Form
View the refund or transfer form.
Arlington ISD Menus
Arlington ISD now offers a complete solution to market our Food & Nutrition program. With the click of a button our menus can be published to smartphones, tablets, and computers. This tool has been implemented to help inspire healthy eating choices.
Please search for “Nutrislice” to get the app on your device.
PayPAMS
PayPAMS goes mobile on your smart device.
PayPAMS offers a simple, convenient, and secure way to manage school meals. Parents can now view meal account balances and items purchased at the school cafeteria via a smart device. PayPAMS is a way to ensure that your money goes directly to the student's account!
Please note that all payments using the PayPams website will take 1-2 school days to be reflected on the student account at the school site.
View more information about the mobile app for your Apple (iOS) device.
View more information about the mobile app for your Android device.
Food and Nutrition Services Goals
- Offer nutritious, appetizing and eye appealing meals.
- Serve an interesting variety of foods to help the child extend his/her list of acceptable foods.
- Educate the students and general public in good nutrition and good food habits.
- Maintain safe, sanitary conditions for food preparation resulting in product of the highest possible quality.
- Encourage each employee of the department to become a professional, dedicated to the cheerful service of the community.
- Conduct this program in an economical, business-like manner at a minimum expense to the student and the taxpayer.
- Comply with all local, state and national guidelines for school food service.
AISD FNS Links
- School Menus
- Cafeteria & A La Carte Prices
- Free and Reduced Meals
- Department Directory
- FNS Data Dashboard
- Financial Facts for FNS
- AISD School Food Policies Facts
- Map to FNS Office
- School Staff Directory
- Federal Register Rules and Regulations
- Employment
- Frequently Asked Questions
Food Allergen & Special Diet
- Disability & Severe Food Allergy Form
- Nutrition Education
- Breakfast Allergens
- Lunch Allergens
- Grain Allergens
- Fruit & Vegetable Allergens
- Miscellaneous Allergens
- After School Snack Allergens
Student Account Information
Food Service Links
- Non-Food Fundraising Ideas
- Texas Department of Agriculture
- American Dietetic Association
- Choose My Plate
- Smart Snacks Calculator
- Beverage Guidelines
Nutritional Information
Additional Links
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877- 8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.