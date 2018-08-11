Our mission is to support the educational process and improve the health and well-being of every student by providing nutritious, wholesome, high quality meals in a friendly, courteous manner.

Summer Feeding Program Information

Arlington ISD offers free meals to children this summer through the Summer Feeding Service Program.

View the locations, dates, and serving times.

Locations, dates, and times are subject to change so please check this page often.

What's New?

Refund or Transfer Form

View the refund or transfer form.

Arlington ISD Menus

Arlington ISD now offers a complete solution to market our Food & Nutrition program. With the click of a button our menus can be published to smartphones, tablets, and computers. This tool has been implemented to help inspire healthy eating choices.

Please search for “Nutrislice” to get the app on your device.

PayPAMS

PayPAMS goes mobile on your smart device.

PayPAMS offers a simple, convenient, and secure way to manage school meals. Parents can now view meal account balances and items purchased at the school cafeteria via a smart device. PayPAMS is a way to ensure that your money goes directly to the student's account!

Please note that all payments using the PayPams website will take 1-2 school days to be reflected on the student account at the school site.

View more information about the mobile app for your Apple (iOS) device.

View more information about the mobile app for your Android device.

Food and Nutrition Services Goals